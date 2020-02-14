John Barrowman: Dancing on Ice judge praises Phillip Schofield after star comes out as gay

John Barrowman – who stars with Phillip Schofield on ITV show Dancing On Ice – took to Instagram today to say he was “proud” of the presenter after he came out as gay in a lengthy statement this morning.

Dancing on Ice judge John Barrowman, 52, took to Instagram today to praise This Morning presenter Phillip Schofield for being his “authentic self” after revealing he is gay. Earlier today, the 57-year-old TV star shared a lengthy post online shortly before joining his co-host Holly Willoughby on the ITV sofa with Friday presenters Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes. He said it was with the “strength and support” of his wife of 27 years Stephanie Lowe and their two daughters Molly, 27, and Ruby, 24, that he was able to come to terms with his sexuality.

Openly gay John, who is married to architect Scott Gill, shared a picture of himself with his co-stars Phillip, Holly and Ashley Banjo shortly after the TV appearance. Alongside the snap, he told his 1.5 million followers: “So proud of you and your family Phillip.” The former I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here star continued: “Welcome to your truth and authentic self. The nation loves you for who you because you are @schofe.” He added: “Can’t wait to hug you and don’t worry we got your back we are #LGBTQ+strong welcome to the family JB. @thismorning @dancingonice @itv.”

Also taking to Instagram shortly after Phillip made his announcement on both This Morning and social media, Ian ‘H’ Watkins, 43, told his 70,000 followers he was “proud” of his “bravery”. He began: “Bravo Phillip for your honesty.. Coming out is difficult but your family, friends and fans will be proud of you being your authentic self.” The DOI contestant went on to say: “I’m proud of your bravery.. Welcome officially to our beautiful rainbow family! We and our ally’s will keep you safe xx #dancingonice #phillipschofield #lgbt #lgbtq #this morning.” Instagram users took to the comments section of the post to echo the same sentiment. One wrote: “What a lovely message H. Love is love.” Another added: “Be proud of who you are.”