John Bercow ‘brutalised’ me claims David Leakey: ‘He would lose the plot and bawl insults’

JOHN BERCOW has been blasted for “bullying” claims by former Black Rod David Leakey who detailed the behaviour of the ex-Commons Speaker.

John Bercow has faced accusations of bullying during his time in the House of Commons but has strenuously denied any wrongdoing and insisted he could not have acted as Mr Leakey alleged because the then-Black Rod did not “work for him or for the House of Commons.” David Leakey has since said he stands by his claims and detailed Mr Bercow’s alleged behaviour. He claimed the former Speaker “brutalised” him and would “thump the table”.

Speaking to Sky News, Mr Leakey said: “I stand by my allegations. “John Bercow is of course perfectly entitled to protest his innocence and dismiss them, a perfectly normal reaction. “He says I didn’t work for him, I didn’t work for him directly I was employed by the House of Lords as he pointed out in his interview but I think he’s either forgotten or was ignorant of the role of Black Rod. “About 30 percent of my work was done in or for the House of Commons so I had very regular dealings with senior and junior officials every single day and daily dealings with MPs.”

Sky Host Kay Burley asked: “What evidence do you that he ‘brutalised’ Commons staff?” Mr Leakey continued: “He did that to me. It is a strong word. “He jumped up and down suddenly for no rational reason. “He would lose the plot, the red mist would descend.

“He would jump up and down, thump the table, bawl out insults to me. “He called me an anti-Semite once and was extremely rude about my background education and military career. “This sort of behaviour is something I’ve never come across in my 46 years of working in the public service.” The former Black Rod went on to say his concerns are not “opportunistic” because Mr Bercow has been nominated for a peerage but he had brought it up two years ago.



