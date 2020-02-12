John Bercow ‘deeply ashamed’ at previous racist behaviour ‘worst thing I’ve done’

JOHN BERCOW admitted he was guilty of promoting and encouraging racism when he was a young man today.

The former speaker explained he was “deeply ashamed” of his connections to the Conservative Monday Club and his admiration of Enoch Powell. Mr Bercow held committee positions on the Conservative Monday Club (an extremist, racist, anti-immigration pressure group) when he was 20-years-old. The Conservative Party suspended the club because of its race policies in 2001.

Mr Bercow said: “There is no doubt that the group that I joined was racist and I was associating with racists. I was signing up to positions that were racist. “I’m deeply ashamed it is the worst thing I have ever done in my life.” Mr Bercow explained that he joined the group after developing an admiration of Enoch Powell through conversations he had with his father. The former Speaker added: “What was really significant and bad for me. I took the wrong course and made a very foolish decision was that I listened to what Dad said about Enoch Powell.

“He said he thought Powell was a much-maligned man and that he was hugely bright and a brilliant speaker and that he’d made a very honest analysis of the problems of New Commonwealth and Pakistani immigration. “He thought the number of migrants coming to the UK represented a big problem and he admired Powell.” Mr Bercow went on to explain he left the club when he noticed a contradiction between his personal experience and his political activism. He said: “I met people who were anti-Semitic who didn’t know I was Jewish.

“I suddenly thought this is really very unsavoury, unattractive and unacceptable.” When asked what he thinks of his actions as a 20-year-old, Mr Bercow responded that he is “absolutely horrified.” He added: “Do I think I have a racist bone in my body today? OF course not. But did I associate with racists and was I effectively guilty of promoting or encouraging racism? “The truth is I guess I was.”