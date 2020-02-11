John Bercow MOCKED after ‘poor and weak’ dig at Leadsom – ‘Got a book to sell hasn’t he?’

ANDREA LEADSOM quickly dismissed inflammatory comments from John Bercow and took to mocking the former House of Commons Speaker.

John Bercow’s hopes of being offered peerage have been skewered for the time being by the accusations against the former Speaker. A formal complaint was lodged against him last month by the former Clerk of the House, Lord Lisvane and former Black Rod, David Leakey. Both urged the Commons authorities to launch an investigation into the matter while Mr Bercow maintained his denial of all allegations.

During an interview with Sky News earlier today, Mr Bercow denied these claims while also taking aim at Andrea Leadsom. When given the option to respond during her own interview Ms Leadsom simply insisted Mr Bercow had books to sell as a potential reason for his comments. Mr Bercow said: “There was no trust between me and Andrea Leadsom. “I was advised at one point by a senior person in Government that she was very hostile and was looking to ferment trouble for me.”

He added: “There had been other relationships with colleagues where there was some distrust of her by people and possibly by her of other people. “I just thought the prudent thing to do was to protect myself. “In my view, Andrea Leadsom was a poor Leader of the House. “She was both driven and weak and it is quite a bad combination.”

While grinning Ms Leadsom replied: “Well, you know, John Bercow’s got a book to sell hasn’t he. “I don’t really want to give him any extra air-time.” The Sky News host attempted to press for more comment from the Minister but Ms Leadsom insisted that was all she had to say.

