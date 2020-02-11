John Bercow peerage: Why John Bercow was SNUBBED in Lords – Will he ever get a peerage?

JOHN BERCOW has moved on from his tenure as House of Commons Speaker and has published his first book. But will he ever get a peerage?

Last month, John Bercow was reportedly nominated for appointment to the House of Lords by the Labour Party leader, Jeremy Corbyn. A few days later, he was formally accused of bullying during his time as Speaker and lashed out at the Government for failing to nominate him for a peerage.

So why was he snubbed for the peerage? After former Clerk of the House, Lord Lisvane, made a formal complaint of bullying against Mr Bercow to the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards, Mr Bercow insisted he had “bullied anyone, anywhere at any time”. Last night, he repeated the allegations made against him were “utter rubbish from start to finish”. Mr Bercow, who served as Speaker of the House of Commons from 2009 to 2019, took aim at the Government for failing to nominate him for a peerage.

Mr Bercow said it had “become increasingly obvious that the Government has no intention of honouring the centuries-old convention that a departing Speaker is promptly elevated to the House of Lords”. He added: “Indeed, it has been suggested to me that the Government actively seeks to block any other attempt to nominate me for membership of the upper House.” Despite reports of Mr Corbyn nominating the former Tory MP for a peerage, Downing street said they were “not aware of a nomination being put forward”. Number 10 said the bullying allegations were “very concerning” and should be “investigated thoroughly”.

But Mr Bercow said the timing of the fresh accusations was “curious” and that Lord Lisvane had “ample opportunity” to raise issues in their time working together. Earlier, former Leader of the Commons Andrea Leadsom said anyone found to have bullied or harassed colleagues in Parliament “should not be offered a peerage”. The now-business secretary, who clashed with Mr Bercow on a number of occasions in the Commons, told BBC Radio 5 Live: “I worked cross-party to put in place a complaints procedure which would mean anybody, whoever they are, including the Speaker of the House of Commons, or indeed of the Lords, would be subject to those same complaints procedures. “Specifically, we made sure if you were an MP and you were potentially going to be offered a peerage, that anything that was alleged against you would be taken into account.

“So, I think it is really important, whoever you are, that all of those complaints are taken seriously.” Downing Street said the allegations were “very concerning” and should be “investigated thoroughly”. The Prime Minister’s spokesman added: “There can be no place for bullying or abuse in Westminster or any workplace, and it is important that the parliamentary leadership responds fully and promptly to any concerns which are raised.” This week, former Black Rod David Leaky said that giving Mr Bercow a peerage would be “a scandal Parliament would struggle to live down”.

Mr Leaky, who served as Black Rod from 2011 to 2017, said the former Speaker was “intolerable” and would “fly into a rage” where “the redness would descend”. He told the Today Programme: “It’s not opportunistic, I called him out two years ago and I did so because I was speaking up for people who were unable to speak out for one reason or another. “If John Bercow was given a peerage in the House of Lords it would be a scandal that Parliament would struggle to live down.” Unspeakable: The Autobiography by John Bercow, Weidenfeld & Nicolson, £20, available from all major retailers and online now.

