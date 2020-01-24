John Bercow’s peerage hopes plunged into crisis after new bullying claims

JOHN BERCOW has been accused of bullying in a dossier filed by his most senior former official, in what could finally kill off his chances of a peerage.

Lord Lisvane, who was Clerk of the House, has handed a dossier of allegations to the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards. It comes as the ex-Commons speaker, who sparked controversy over his Brexit interventions, is reportedly being lined up for a peerage by outgoing Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn after being snubbed by Boris Johnson.

The document, reported by The Times, claimed Mr Bercow bullied and humiliated staff, including using inappropriate language. It is the latest in a series of accusations by members of staff of bullying against the former speaker, which he has denied. Mr Bercow, who stepped down last October, dismissed the claims and branded the timing “curious”. He said: “During the five years that we worked together, Lord Lisvane had ample opportunity to raise any accusations of bullying with me.

“At no stage did he do so, even though he became Clerk of the House – the most senior official. “The timing of this intervention is curious.” It comes as Mr Corbyn is said to have nominated the former speaker, who was previously a Tory MP, for a peerage.

Labour has not denied reports Mr Bercow was included in the list of nominees drawn up by Mr Corbyn. But the move could be blocked by the Prime Minister. His official spokesman said: “It is a long-standing convention that leaders of the opposition can nominate individuals representing their party for peerages.”

When asked for his view on Mr Bercow being nominated for a peerage by Labour, Tory Party Chairman James Cleverly said: “I’m going to fall back on convention here and by convention we don’t discuss the peerages and nominations before the event. “He’s a very experienced politician. “The simple fact of the matter is the nominations process, there’s always a lot of speculation, there’s always good fun, until it actually comes out we won’t know exactly who has been put forward and your viewers are very well informed and they can speculate all on their own.