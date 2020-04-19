John Legend, Chrissy Teigen’s New LA Home Boasts ‘Floating’ Gardens And Spa

John Legend and his wife Chrissy Teigen have purchased another estate, once more expanding their developing portfolio of properties. The A-list couple secured themselves a $5.1 million home in West Hollywood’s uptown neighborhood.

The pair’s newest investment is just a stone’s throw away from their current mansion in Beverly Hills. And according to a report by E! News, Legend and Teigen’s purpose for purchasing the new home is quite unclear since they still live in their current home. But what this new house can bring to the table has definitely caught the couple’s attention.

Measuring 3,440 square feet, the massive home is complete with cutting-edge amenities such as an automated smart home system and high-end Miele appliances. What’s most admirable is how the home was built for a family-friendly household.

The home itself is a colossal structure with four bedrooms and four baths. Its living room also brags a commodious stretch that opens into the house’s backyard. The modern landscaping and exteriors are beguilingly intrinsic, enveloped with a wood and glass awning.

The contemporary feel of the vast property is also matched with a touch of rustic features. The gilded floors are made from hardwood that extends the house all throughout. The newly bought property houses other interior rooms such as a private office and an upper master suite that has its own secluded balcony.

Still, all the spacious rooms have nothing against the house’s immense kitchen. With European-inspired cabinetry and interiors stowing ultramodern Miele appliances, it is a perfect workspace for Teigen, who is also a food lover and cookbook author. The kitchen’s large countertop can also attest to that soon.

Another impressive feature of Legend and Teigen’s property is the “floating” upstairs gardens complete with a built-in drip system for the irrigation. And although the house’s lawn isn’t as stately as it should be, there sits a majestic patio perfect for outdoor dining, along with a relaxing plunge pool and spa.

The couple’s original home — once owned by Rihanna — can possibly function as a work area for both Legend and Teigen’s stellar careers, Variety reported. It could be a grand music studio for the singer-songwriter or a live set for the cookbook author’s cooking show.