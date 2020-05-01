John Lewis Partnership names former Sainsbury’s…

LONDON, April 29 – Britain’s John Lewis Partnership has appointed James Bailey, a former director of Sainsbury’s, to be the new boss of its upmarket supermarket chain Waitrose, it said on Wednesday.

Bailey was named as executive director Waitrose, succeeding Rob Collins who left the group earlier this year following a restructuring of the employee-owned partnership’s management. He will start immediately.

The partnership said recruitment is also underway for the role of executive director for John Lewis’ department store chain and an announcement would be made in due course.

(Reporting by James Davey; editing by Michael Holden)