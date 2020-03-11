John McDonnell turns RED with fury as Rishi Sunak humiliates him with Budget 2020 swipe

JOHN MCDONNELL was red with rage in the House of Commons as Chancellor Rishi Sunak humiliated him as he unveiled the Budget.

Labour’s John McDonnell was red in the face as new Chancellor Rishi Sunak accused him of “fantasy economics”. The Shadow Chancellor was humiliated as the Commons roared with laughter at the ruthless swipe. It comes as Mr Sunak announced he was abolishing the reading tax.

Speaking in the House of Commons, Mr Sunak said: “Today I am abolishing the reading tax. “From December 1 just in time for Christmas, books, newspapers, magazines or academic journals will have no VAT charge whatsoever. “There will be no VAT on historical fiction by Hilary Mantel, textbooks like Gray’s Anatomy or indeed works of fantasy like John McDonnell’s economics for the many.” MPs in the Commons roared with laughter at the Shadow Chancellor who appeared uncomfortable in his seat.

Mr Sunak continued: “The irony is it solved so few in his own little red book.” It comes as a £30 billion package to stimulate the economy was announced by Chancellor Rishi Sunak as the Government and Bank of England sought to protect jobs and livelihoods against the coronavirus crisis. The Chancellor acknowledged the British people were worried about the threat posed by the virus “but they are not daunted”. Mr Sunak said there was “likely to be a temporary disruption” to the economy as a result of coronavirus but insisted his plans would bring “stability and security”.

Measures set out by the Chancellor included: – A £1 billion business rates holiday for retail, leisure and hospitality firms with a rateable value of under £51,000 – The Government will fully meet the cost of providing statutory sick pay for up to 14 days for workers in firms with up to 250 employees, providing over £2 billion for up to two million businesses. – Reforms to the benefits system to make it easier to access funds will provide a £500 million boost to the welfare system, along with a £500 million hardship fund. – A £3,000 cash grant to businesses eligible for small business rates relief.



