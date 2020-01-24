John Millman disrupted as bird poos on Australian Open chair during Roger Federer clash

John Millman needed his chair cleaned after a bird dropped it’s load.
John Millman needed his court-side chair cleaned after a bird pooed on his seat during his clash with Roger Federer.
The Australian put up a valiant fight against the world No 3 as the match was taken the distance.
But during the fourth set a bird dropped it’s load and a ballkid was asked to wipe the stain away with a towel.
A similar incident also occured during the second set when bird droppings fell near Millman’s foot just as he was about to serve.
“Sorry Roger it’s just right where I’m standing,” the 30-year-old said as the ballkid was called into action.
None of the attempts landed on Millman but it is unclear if the bird was aiming at the world No 47.
Some people believe you are blessed with good luck when bird droppings land on you – and Millman had his share of fortune during the clash as Federer made a large amount of errors.
A clear night in Melbourne meant the roof on Rod Laver Arena was open allowing seagulls to circle above and they took another shot near Millman at 2-2 in the fifth set.
Federer and Millman’s entertaining battle capped off a wonderful day of action at the Australian Open which saw a number of upsets.
Defending champion Naomi Osaka crashed out against 15-year-old Coco Gauff and 23-time Grand Slam winner Serena Williams was defeated by Qiang Wang.
And after beating the No 3 seed Osaka, Gauff claimed she is out to win the Grand Slam title.
“I feel like even before the tournament I think almost every player has a belief that they can win it. Some stronger than others,” she said.
“So I don’t even think about the defending champion and all this, because in the moment, I’m just thinking about playing the ball.
“That’s what I’m going to be thinking about in my doubles tomorrow and my singles whenever I play singles, I don’t even know.
“But, yeah, I don’t really think about that. I just always have the belief I can win regardless of my opponents.
“Obviously today was a huge boost in confidence. But, yeah, I think I don’t really think too much about defending champion or ranking when I’m on the court.”