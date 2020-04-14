Johnny Depp, Amber Heard: Fans Claim Actor Has ‘Bruise’ In Resurfaced Video

Johnny Depp had a bruise when he appeared in an interview in 2015, according to some fans.

A clip of the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star’s guest appearance on “The Graham Norton Show” in November 2015 has resurfaced. In the video, some netizens claimed to have spotted a bruise under his eye and blamed Amber Heard for it.

“I see that and I’m furious with the piece of [expletive] of AH! How she can did such a criminal thing!! She deserves in Jail!!! And he stay so cool! OMG but inside was a hell!!” @EloisaNieves1 commented.

“I know the Johnny Depp I have always adored is not the one we have seen for several years. I know who is to blame, because he was never like this with Vanessa P,” @grrrfrend commented.

Many netizens claimed that there is definitely a bruise on Depp’s face. One social media user explained that it was not a shadow because it never moves when his face moves. Another netizen opined that it’s the reason they wanted Depp to return to the “Pirates of the Caribbean” film as Captain Jack Sparrow.

But while fans may be convinced that Depp is sporting an injury, there has been no confirmation that the actor is indeed bruised during the interview.

Meanwhile, Depp and Heard have been embroiled in a legal battle after their split. The “Aquaman” star alleged that Depp was violent and abusive, but the actor has denied her claims.

The “Alice in Wonderland” star fired back and said that Heard painted on bruises in order to be granted temporary restraining order from him. In a separate incident, Heard claimed that Depp gave her two black eyes during an argument the night before she made an appearance on “The Late Show with James Corden” on Dec. 16, 2015. However, Heard could face three years of imprisonment if she is found guilty of faking evidence because her celebrity stylist Samantha McMillen didn’t notice any bruises on her face that day.

“Throughout the day of Dec. 16, 2015, I could see clearly that Amber Heard did not have any visible marks, bruises, cuts, or injuries to her face or any other part of her bod,” McMillen said.

In related news, Depp’s 18-year-old son, Jack, seems to have inherited his looks. Depp’s daughter and Jack’s sister, Lily-Rose Depp, recently shared a snap of him on Instagram to celebrate his birthday.