Johnny Depp Officially Joins Instagram, Thanks Fans For ‘Unwavering Support’

Johnny Depp has officially joined Instagram.

A few days back, there were rumors that the “Pirates of the Caribbean” actor could be joining the social media platform. His fans went into a frenzy after a new account named after him was created on Instagram.

However, at the time, there were no photos to indicate that the account was really his. There were also no posts, but Twitter users assumed that it was Depp’s account and not another poser because of the “johnnydepp” handle.

On Thursday, Depp made things official after the account was verified. He added a photo of him and made his first post on his account.

In his first post, Depp shared a photo of him with various candles on the table. He is in his usual dress code wearing blue jeans, a checkered polo shirt and glasses.

“Hello everyone… filming something for you now… gimme a minute,” Depp wrote in the caption.

His post was immediately flooded with warm comments, with many welcoming him on Instagram. Several also said that they were waiting for this moment where they could connect with him on social media.

“Welcome to our magical world Johnny!” Instagram commented on Depp’s post.

“Omg i love you so much i was looking forward to this moment you finally have instagram!” another wrote.

After a few hours, Depp made another post. He filmed a short video to thank his fans for their unwavering support. The “Alice in Wonderland” star has gone through so much in the past months due to his legal battle with ex Amber Heard. Depp has always recognized his fans for being there for him.

“Thank you all for your kindness, your unwavering support and your strength over these years,” Depp said.

“I don’t think I’ve really ever felt any particular reason to [join social media] until now,” he added. “Now is the time to open up a dialogue, as the threat of this invisible enemy has already caused immeasurable tragedies and damage to people’s lives.”

Depp asked everyone to “care for one another.”

Depp’s Instagram account already has 1.3 million followers as of late.