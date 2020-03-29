Johnny Depp Receives Another Support In Defamation Lawsuit Against Amber Heard: ‘A True Gentleman’

Johnny Depp receives new support from one of his pals in his defamation lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard.

This year, more and more are supporting the “Pirates of the Caribbean” actor after Heard’s audiotape confessing that she hit Depp and started their fights leaked. Just recently, Javier Bardem came forward to express his support for Depp, People reported.

Depp sued Heard in 2019 for an op-ed for the Washington Post characterizing herself as a victim of domestic abuse. Bardem has recently submitted a written declaration supporting the “Alice in Wonderland” actor.

“I love Johnny. He has always been a true gentleman and an extremely generous and caring friend to my family and myself,” Bardem wrote in the documents obtained by People.

“On top of that I’ve had the gift of working with him twice and have experienced his respectful attitude towards every single member of the crew alongside his unique and hilarious sense of humor.”

He added that he stands by Depp because the latter is a “true caring and loving man.” He also described Depp as a unique artist who listens to anyone who needs his help. He also respects Depp for being the free and careless little boy in his craft and a loving man to those around him. Bardem insisted that the accusations against Deep were just lies.

“I love Johnny because he is a good human being, trapped in the lies and manipulations of toxic beings and yet smiling and loving us all in spite of it. How? Through his music, through his acting, through his silence. This means a lot. Thank you Johnny. Millions of others like me love you deeply,” he added.

Depp’s exes Winona Ryder, Vanessa Paradis and Lori Anne Allison all said that they never experienced any abuse or violence when they were with Depp. In fact, they found him sensitive and loving. Depp’s ex-wife Paradis called Heard’s allegations “outrageous.”

Meanwhile, many also commented on Heard’s clip smirking and rolling her eyes while listening to Depp’s audiotapes. According to Twitter users, her body language is giving it away that she’s not a victim of abuse. In fact, she was not intimidated by Depp, whom she accused of being her abuser.