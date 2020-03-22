Johnny Depp Wants Libel Case To Proceed To ‘Vindicate His Reputation’ Despite Delaying Tactic Allegations

Johnny Depp was accused of delaying his libel case, but his representative said that he also wanted it to proceed to vindicate his reputation.

Depp’s libel case against News Group Newspapers (NGN), the publishers of The Sun, and the newspaper’s executive editor Dan Wooton is still on going and Heard is giving evidence in support of the publication’s defense. A two-week trial is due to begin on Monday. However, the trial might need to be adjourned due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Adam Wolanski QC, for NGN, accused Depp of delaying the proceeding. He said that the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star wanted the trial to be adjourned “not because of the coronavirus, but because he cannot face the prospect of his lies about his relationship being exposed because he’s a coward and because he knows he’s going to lose,” The Sun reported.

He added that Depp’s ex-wife was “prepared to move heaven and earth to make this trial happen and to come and give evidence.” Wolanski noted that Heard was in California and despite all the travel problems, the “Aquaman” star was able to find a flight leaving Los Angeles. She risks her health for the trip because it is essential for her to end the ordeal that Depp has allegedly subjected her for many years.

“She explains that he has used, for many years, his physical, financial and professional power to embarrass and harass her and people around her, including witnesses in this case,” Wolanski continued.

Meanwhile, Depp’s lawyer told the court that he would not be able to attend the trial because he is in France, which is in lockdown amid the COVID-19 pandemic. However, unlike Wolanski’s claim that he wanted the trial to be adjourned, Depp’s representative Jennifer Afia, said that he was “extremely keen for these proceedings to proceed as soon as possible so that he can vindicate his reputation.”

The libel case against NGN and Wootton arises after the publication published a report with a headline that read, “Gone Potty – How can JK Rowling be ‘genuinely happy’ casting wife-beater Johnny Depp in the new Fantastic Beasts film?” J.K. Rowling was among those who defended Depp from Heard’s abuse allegations.

According to Depp, the “Harry Potter” author has seen the evidence. She knew that he was falsely accused that’s why Rowling publicly supported him.