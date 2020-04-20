Johnny Depp’s 3M Instagram Followers Include Robert Downey Jr; Actor Follows Daughter, Ex-Wife

Johnny Depp already has three million followers on Instagram.

The “Pirates of the Caribbean” star has officially joined Instagram on April 16. In less than a week and with only three posts on his account, Depp has already earned 3.3 million followers on his first social media account.

Millions of his fans followed him, but aside from them, big stars also followed Depp including “Iron Man” star Robert Downey Jr. Depp also follows Downey Jr.

The “Fantastic Beasts” star follows 99 accounts including his daughter Lily-Rose and ex-wife Vanessa Paradis. He also followed his “Pirates of the Caribbean” co-star Orlando Bloom and other celebrity pals Paul Bettany, Paul McCartney, Bob Dylan, Aerosmith, Oprah, and Jimmey Kimmel to name a few.

Bettany was among the celebrities who stood by Depp when the world mocked him following his ex-wife Amber Heard’s claim that he was abusive and violent.

“Known Johnny Depp for years and through several relationships. He’s the sweetest, kindest, gentlest man that I’ve ever known. Just saying,” Bettany wrote on Twitter in 2016.

His post was met with a slew of criticisms at the time. One user named @emilysbenson commented, “Most abusers come off as nice sweet people.”

However, earlier this year, an audio recording of Heard confessing that she started their fight and she hit him leaked. It changed the narrative of their story. Some netizens said that they were disgusted that Heard played victim.

“I’m muting this tweet. I’ve made tweets about it. I am disgusted she played the victim and made the world believe her. She profited from this, his career was destroyed. Doing this she has made it harder for real victims to come forward,” @emilysbenson wrote in February 2020.

J.K. Rowling also defended Depp by casting him in her film “Fantastic Beasts.” Rowling was also criticized for doing so. But after the audio leaked, many praised the “Harry Potter” writer for supporting Depp.

Paradis and Depp’s other exes also stood by him. In a letter addressed to TMZ, Paradis refuted Heard’s claim against Depp calling it “outrageous.” She said that Depp, the father of her two children, is a “sensitive” and “loving person.”

“In all the years I have known Johnny, he has never been physically abusive with me and this looks nothing like the man I live with for 14 wonderful years,” she wrote.