Johnny Depp’s Co-Star Javier Bardem Praises Actor’s ‘Respectful Attitude,’ Defends Him Against Amber Heard

Johnny Depp’s “Pirates of the Caribbean” co-star Javier Bardem recently defended the actor against his ex-wife, Amber Heard.

In his statement, Bardem expressed his love for Depp. He also called the actor a true gentleman and an extremely generous and caring friend not only to him but to his family.

“I not only love Johnny but respect him deeply and I thank him for being the free and careless little boy he is in his art and the mature and loving man he is in the lives of others, always there when we need him,” Bardem said.

The actor did not directly mention Heard in his statement, but he referenced the actress’s tumultuous relationship with Depp.

“I love Johnny because he is a good human being, trapped in the lies and manipulations of toxic beings and yet smiling and loving us all in spite of it. How? Through his music, through his acting, through his silence. This means a lot. Thank you, Johnny. Millions of others like me love you deeply,” the actor said.

Depp’s other celebrity friends and ex-partners also shared their testaments in favor of the actor. Winona Ryder was first to praise the “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” star for his kindness. She also said that it is unlikely for Depp to have physically abused Heard because he isn’t a violent person.

Vanessa Paradis, who shares two children with Depp, also stressed that Heard’s allegations against Depp were untrue. Paradis added that based on how she has known Depp, she has never seen him violent or abusive to her and their kids.

“I have seen that these outrageous statements have been really distressing, and also caused damage to his career because, unfortunately, people have gone on believing these false facts,” she said.

Depp and Heard were supposed to meet during their trial in London on Monday but the hearing was postponed due to the global health pandemic.