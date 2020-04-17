‘Joker’ Star Joaquin Phoenix Wants New York Prisoners Released Over Coronavirus Outbreak

Joaquin Phoenix is urging New York officials to release some of its prisoners due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The “Joker” star’s video message was posted by the Release Aging People in Prison Campaign on Twitter. Phoenix stressed his sentiments, sharing how he feels it is important for prisoners to be released amid the pandemic.

The Release Aging People in Prison Campaign is an activist group that campaigns on behalf of the elderly people and those with underlying conditions, who are likely to die in the New York state prisons. The group also campaigned for other prisoners during the coronavirus outbreak, believing that they are the most vulnerable to the virus, Daily Mail reported.

In the tweet, the caption wrote, “A message from Oscar award-winning actor Joaquin Phoenix,” with the actor’s video message attached.

“I’m calling on governor Andrew Cuomo to take action in New York by granting clemency to New Yorkers in prison,” Phoenix said. “The lives of so many people depend on his action. No one deserves to die in prison from COVID-19.”

The actor said earlier in the video that the spread of the coronavirus in the U.S. poses a threat to everyone’s health and safety. And due to this, Phoenix also stated that prisoners are more threatened. “When you’re incarcerated, there’s no such thing as social distancing and ensuring good hygiene is not an option,” he explained.

“Leaders must do everything possible to prevent incarcerated people and those who work in prisons from becoming ill and spreading the virus,” the actor added.

Phoenix is not the only famous personality who has appealed to the New York State. The campaign group shared a video from singer and songwriter John Legend, who also voiced his support for this cause.