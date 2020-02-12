Jon Jones issues UFC heavyweight title promise to Stipe Miocic before Dominic Reyes fight

Jon Jones returns to the octagon on Saturday night to face Dominic Reyes.

UFC light-heavyweight champion Jon Jones has declared that he wants to move up to heavyweight after his fight against Dominic Reyes on Saturday night. The pound-for-pound king says he wants to dethrone heavyweight title-holder Stipe Miocic.

Jones defends his title for the 11th time on Saturday night against Reyes. The 32-year-old is in his second stint as champion of the 205lbs division having lost the belt outside of the cage in 2015. Since returning to the pinnacle of the sport in 2018 with a TKO win over Alexander Gustaffson, he has been dominant in his reign as champion. Jones defeated Anthony Smith and Thiago Santos in the space of five months in 2019 before taking the remainder of the year off.

This weekend, he takes on unbeaten Reyes in Houston in an attempt to extend his winning streak to four fights [he is unbeaten in 11 years, but his 2017 win over Daniel Cormier was later ruled a no-contest]. But despite refusing to overlook the 30-year-old foe, he admitted on Monday he wants his next fight to be at heavyweight, should he be successful this weekend. Fans have called for Jones to make the step up to the heavyweight division for years. He is considered by many to be the best MMA fighter ever, and fans and pundits alike have been desperate to see him dominate the 215lbs division like he has at 205lbs.

But until now, he has always remained coy over the chances of making the step up, until he dramatically stated that he believes he could beat champion Miocic, and wants to do so quickly. Miocic is currently looking for an opponent for his next fight, coming off back-to-back fights with Jones’ old enemy Cormier. The 37-year-old first lost the belt to Cormier, and then won it back immediately, but is currently out of action due to an eye injury. When he does return, he could face off against Jones in a potential mega-fight for the heavyweight strap.

Jones told ESPN: “There’s a really good chance [of fighting Miocic next]. “I feel like I really want to fight Stipe Miocic. I think I could beat him. “I don’t think I would need a tune-up, I’m pretty tuned up. I’m in tune. “I feel great, I feel strong already. Stipe is what, 230? 235 [lbs]? I feel like me at a lean 230, I could totally beat him.