Jon Jones net worth: How much is UFC 247 star worth ahead of Dominick Reyes clash?

Jon Jones returns to the Octagon early on Sunday morning for the latest defence of his light-heavyweight title. The New Yorker’s third title defence in his second reign as 205lb king will see him take on Thiago Santos in the main event of UFC 247 in Houston, Texas. Jones’ first outing of 2020 will be his first, since his split-decision victory over Thiago Santos last July at UFC 239.

The JacksonWink MMA product has earned well over $400,000 for each of his last four fights, comfortably making him one of the highest earners in UFC history.

Two-and-a-half years ago, 31-year-old Jones claimed his net worth stood at £6.32million [$8million] during a Twitter spat he had with former UFC lightweight Tyson Griffin.

His overall worth has no doubt increased exponentially as he pocked £483,000 [£$580,000], £419,000 [$530,000] and £398,000 [$500,000] and for his last five bouts against Daniel Cormier, Ovince Saint Preux, Alexander Gustafsson, Anthony Smith and Santos.

Details of Jones’ career earnings in the UFC can be found below: