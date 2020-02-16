Jon Jones pays tribute to Dominic Reyes after controversial win helps him make UFC history

Jon Jones created UFC history on Saturday night by beating Dominic Reyes

Jon Jones believes takedowns earned him the win over Dominic Reyes on Saturday night, as the UFC light-heavyweight champion defended his belt over the formerly unbeaten challenger.

Jones survived an early scare to get the win in what were controversial circumstances. The light-heavyweight defended his belt by a wide unanimous decision after being made to work for the win. Having gone into the fight as a favourite, Jones was immediately on the back foot, as Reyes came out of the traps swinging for the fences. The unbeaten challenger went for it from the get-go to try and rip the title away from Jones. JUST IN: Why Lionel Messi might have been tempted to join Man City

He appeared to lose the first two rounds before fighting his way back into the contest, and used Reyes’ lack of five-round-fight experience to his advantage. Jones kept putting the pressure on Reyes throughout the fight, and moved around the octagon efficiently to ensure the challenger never got a moment’s rest. As the rounds went on, the champion continued to press and assert his dominance on the fight. He eventually took over the fight in the final two rounds, and used the takedown offense to his advantage. DON’T MISS Barcelona ace Jordi Alba backs Lionel Messi in row Barcelona feud the latest in seven famous bust-ups Barcelona exit rumours mocked by Man Utd fans

Speaking to Joe Rogan in the cage afterwards, he explained that is what he feels won him the decision. Fans were left confused by the scorecards, with one judge scoring the bout 4-1 in favour of Jones, whereas the other two and it to him by just one round. But ‘Bones’ didn’t appear to be concerned about what the judges had to say, as he paid tribute to his beaten opponent. “Dominic did a tremendous job,” he said. “Dominic, you have totally earned my respect, man. That was a great fight.

“I tell you what, I think the difference in the fight was the takedowns. “I couldn’t keep him down for too long, but I was taking him down. I’m pretty sure I took him down in at least three of the rounds. “It was close in the kickboxing exchanges, he landed some tough shots, but I believe my takedowns got me the edge. “I knew it was a really close fight, and I turned it on in the fifth. Between the first rounds and the fact that I completely dominated that fifth round, I feel like he hit me once for every six times I hit him in the fifth round. “That fifth round won me the fight, and the takedowns won me the fight. I believe with my whole heart that I won that fight.”