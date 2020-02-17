Jon Jones thanks UFC rival Daniel Cormier ahead of Dominic Reyes fight at UFC 247

Jon Jones returns to the octagon tonight.

UFC light-heavyweight champion Jon Jones has admitted that he looks up to his old rival Daniel Cormier, and is using his old adversary as inspiration for the latter stages of his career. Jones takes on Dominic Reyes in Houston tonight.

Jones will be taking on a big test tonight at the Toyota Center, as he faces unbeaten Reyes. The fight will be the 12th defence of the light-heavyweight title he has held for the best part of a decade. Having won the title against Mauricio Rua in 2011, he defended the strap eight times before being stripped outside of the octagon in 2015. The American won the belt back in dominant style against Cormier in 2017, facing off against his rival for the second time. JUST IN: Khabib Nurmagomedov breaks silence on Conor McGregor win at UFC 246

Jones head-kicked Cormier, before a barrage of punches forced the referee to stop the fight, meaning Jones was the champion once again. However, just days later, news emerged that he had failed a drugs test, so was again stripped of the title. He was cleared of any wrongdoing, and returned to beat Alexander Gustafsson in 2018 in emphatic style. Since then, he has defended the belt twice, and now wants to move up to heavyweight after squaring off against Reyes.

The 32-year-old explained this week that he wants to continue his career long-term and extend his life in the sport. Curiously, he insisted he wants to use Cormier’s career as inspiration to do so. Cormier, 40, has been fighting professionally for 11 years, and has only ever lost to Jones and UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic. The former two-belt world champion fought once last year – losing the heavyweight strap to Miocic, a defeat he wants to avenge.