Jordyn Woods Talks ‘The Masked Singer’ Experience, Kylie Jenner’s Former BFF Shocked Audience

Kylie Jenner’s former best friend Jordyn Woods spoke about her experience on “The Masked Singer.”

Jenner’s ex-BFF shocked the audience when it was revealed that she was one of those few contestants who made it into the top eight of this season of “The Masked Singer.” She got bounced on Wednesday. A day after her elimination, Woods was interviewed with Entertainment Tonight’s Deidre Behar via video chat. During their conversation, Woods shared her musical inspirations and her journey in the music industry.

“The hardest part [of being on the show] was finding the confidence to come out on stage every day. As you kept going it got more and more fun, but I was still equally as nervous every show…. I’ve never performed on stage, ever,” she told ET.

Woods expressed her desire to make it to the finals. She shared that there are still a lot of upbeat songs she wanted to perform.

“I wish I made it to the finale. I probably would have done a few more upbeat songs or something that I could add a little more choreography to. I think that my next song was going to be ‘All the Stars’ by SZA and Kendrick Lamar. I would’ve loved to do that ’cause I was gonna rap a little bit,” she continued.

Woods went a long way as the Kangaroo and she considered the compliment she received from Robin Thicke comparing her to India Arie and Jordin Sparks the best. As for her future after her stint in the reality singing competition, Woods shared that she would start her own label and be signed under herself rather than going to a label. Woods also shared that she could probably collaborate with Jaden Smith who inspired her journey.

“Jaden’s been one of my biggest motivators from the beginning,” she said.

“Last year, when I was just in the house, I started writing and teaching myself how to play the piano and he’s one of the first people that was like, ‘Jordyn, where’s the album?’ And this was before I even went on the show or anything. He always pushed me to really do something. So, now it’s finally happening.”

Woods was first known as Kylie’s best friend. However, they had a falling out after she was caught hooking up with Khloe Kardashian’s then-boyfriend Tristan Thompson. Kylie kicked her out of her LA home and the Kardashian-Jenn clan turned against her, Page Six reported.