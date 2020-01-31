Jorge Masvidal breaks silence on Conor McGregor vs Cowboy, sends message to Notorious

Jorge Masvidal has broken his silence on Conor McGregor’s triumphant return to the Octagon. The Irishman made his long-awaited return to the cage last Sunday in the main event of UFC 246 in Las Vegas.

The former two-division champion was welcomed back to promotion by fellow fan favourite Donald Cerrone, whom he met in a welterweight clash.

McGregor’s long-awaited return to action didn’t last long, with the Dubliner blowing away Cerrone in 40 seconds.

‘The Notorious’ stopped Cerrone with a picture-perfect head kick which was promptly followed up by a ferocious barrage of strikes that prompted referee Herb Dean to call a halt to proceedings.

Victory over Cerrone was McGregor’s first in over three years and has well and truly paved the way for him to partake in some big fights in 2020.

