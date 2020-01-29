Jorge Masvidal calls out Conor McGregor after UFC 246 win – ‘He’s getting baptised on TV’

Conor McGregor knocked out Donald Cerrone in just 40 seconds at UFC 246.

Conor McGregor has been called out by Jorge Masvidal following the Irishman’s UFC 246 win over Donald Cerrone. McGregor has a plethora of next fight options to explore after dismantling Cowboy in just 40 seconds at the weekend.

And it seems Masvidal is the first to put his name in the hat to fight McGregor. The ‘BMF’ champion had a stellar 2019, stopping Darren Till, Ben Askren and Nate Diaz, raising his profile considerably in the process. A fight with McGregor is arguably the biggest the UFC could sanction at this moment in tine – and Masvidal is all for it. JUST IN: Donald Cerrone transported to hospital following brutal UFC 246 loss

“If that contract gets in front of my face and the numbers add up to what I’m asking for, yeah,” he told the Ariel Helwani show. “Then Conor is getting baptized on TV, man. Easy math. Simple.” Masvidal has reservations over whether McGregor wants the fight, however. DON’T MISS Conor McGregor showed his class with touching moment after Donald Cerrone win How Kamaru Usman reacted to Conor McGregor ‘mouthy fools’ call out Conor McGregor’s brutal kick that stopped Cowboy just 40 seconds in

He added: ”All I know is that he doesn’t want the fight. We’re moving on. He sealed [Kamaru] Usman’s fate now. “This guy doesn’t want to f***ing fight, man.” Masvidal went on to say that he would rather give UFC welterweight champion Usman a beating. “I would take a lot more pleasure in dismantling Usman’s than I would Conor’s,” he said.

“I would have a sincere joy inside of me, like a kid at Christmas opening numerous gifts, if Usman was the guy I got to baptize. “So, Conor, if you want to do it, let’s do it, bro. If you not, I’ve got s**t to do, man.” McGregor’s long-time trainer John Kavanagh also spoke on the show, and gave his preference for his fighter’s next bout. He said: ”Justin Gaethje at 170lbs. That would be my personal preference.