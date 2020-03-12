Jose Mourinho admits Tottenham star is ‘completely dead’ after FA Cup exit

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho admitted one of his stars is “completely dead” after their FA Cup exit to Norwich City.

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho watched on as his team were knocked out of the fifth round of the FA Cup on penalties by Norwich City on Wednesday night. And after the game the Portuguese coach suggested the number of matches his small squad is having to play is impacting players performances.

Norwich keeper Tim Krul was the hero of the night for Norwich as he saved two spot-kicks as the Canaries won the game 3-2 on penalties. First he comfortably saved Troy Parrott’s attempt at putting the ball into the bottom left-corner, before then holding his nerve to read Gedson Fernandes’s soft effort. After the game Mourinho said that he didn’t feel his side deserved to be knocked out of the competition but admitted “that’s football”. Tottenham took the lead after 13 minutes when Jan Vertonghen connected with a header off a Giovani lo Celso cross. JUST IN: Man Utd backed to complete £160m double transfer, Harry Kane shock decision, Arsenal talks

However, Norwich showed fighting spirit and got their reward when Josip Drmic managed to bundle the ball into the back of the net after Spurs keeper Michel Vorm struggled to hold onto a powerful strike from Kenny McLean. Spurs came into the clash with several key players injured. Goalkeeper Hugo Lloris is suffering from a groin problem, while Harry Kane is still continuing his rehab on his hamstring injury. Midfielder Moussa Sissoko is sidelined with a knee issue and Heung-Min Son is still recovering after fracturing his arm. DON’T MISS Peter Crouch explains how Man Utd star Bruno Fernandes has proved him wrong [TEAM NEWS] Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher singles out ‘brilliant’ Chelsea star after FA Cup clash [TEAM NEWS] Rangers boss Steven Gerrard makes Man City comparison as Gers battle one problem [TEAM NEWS]

This along with the size of Mourinho’s squad means players are having to play more often than the manager would like. “Harry Winks was completely dead,” Mourinho admitted after the match. “I think he’s started 11-12 games in a row, we had many many players in trouble.” Mourinho is also concerned about the condition of several other players, especially given that they only have three days to recover before facing Burnley on Saturday. “It was a difficult game,” Mourinho added. “Some of my players were really, really in trouble and they made an excellent effort to try.

“I’m not going to say what everyone knows but I have to say [Steven] Bergwijn, it’s too much for him to play as many minutes as he has to play.” However, while Mourinho found the match frustrating he refused to criticise his players and praised them for the effort they put in to try and win the game. “I think we deserved to win on 90 minutes and on 120,” said Mourinho. “I’m so sad for the boys but I don’t criticise, I just can’t. “The boys, they gave what they have and what they don’t have.