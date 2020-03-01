Jose Mourinho backed to carry out ‘masterclass’ as Tottenham visit former club Chelsea

Chelsea welcome bitter rivals Tottenham and former boss Jose Mourinho to Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho could carry out a “masterclass” performance against former side Chelsea on Saturday, says former Newcastle winger Kieron Dyer. It will be the first time Mourinho has managed Tottenham at Stamford Bridge against London rivals Chelsea. The two sides are currently separated by just one point in the race for the Champions League qualification places.

Tottenham are without forwards Harry Kane and Heung-min Son due to injury, with Chelsea set to welcome top scorer Tammy Abraham back from an ankle issue. Dyer says Mourinho will play on the fact he has injury problems, with Moussa Sissoko also unavailable for the visitors. But the pundit can still see Spurs coming away from west London with a result of some kind. “I think Mourinho’s got this mindset now with the injuries to obviously their two main guys up top,” Dyer said on BBC Radio 5 Live.

“It’s like ‘We haven’t got the expectation now’, so it’s like the pressure’s all on Frank. “I know Mourinho will be putting all the pressure on: ‘Oh, what do you expect me to do with the squad we’ve got and all these injuries?’. “It wouldn’t surprise me if he does some kind of masterclass and gets a result because Frank [Lampard] definitely got it right tactically when they played earlier in the season and got one over Jose.” Mourinho insists he does not see a return to Chelsea as different to any other game. Chelsea news LIVE: Roman Abramovich could bankroll triple transfer swoop, £210m shortlist [BLOG]

And the Portuguese is focused on reaching the targets he set when he took the Spurs job in November last year. “To go back to play against Chelsea is the same as to play against West Ham or Crystal Palace,” Mourinho said. “It’s the same for me, exactly the same. The situation is clear, I’m here for about three months, in three months I don’t think about myself, I think about the club, I think about the players and I think about the effort that the players made to be in this position now. “We were 12 points behind fourth place.