Jose Mourinho ‘grumpy’ and suffering Man Utd repeat at Tottenham claims Paul Merson

Tottenham have enjoyed a strong week, with two wins in four days.

Jose Mourinho has turned into “grumpy Mourinho” again, just months into his tenure as Tottenham Hotspur manager. That’s the opinion of former Arsenal player Paul Merson, who believes the Portuguese boss is going to become the same man he was at Manchester United.

Tottenham were fortunate to beat Southampton in the FA Cup during the week. Mourinho himself admitted that the best team lost in the fourth-round replay. Late goals from Lucas Moura and Son Heung-min added to an early Jack Stephens own goal cancelled out Shane Long and Danny Ings' efforts either side of half-time. The win came just days after Spurs beat Manchester City 2-0 in the league.

Tottenham had only there shots during the game against the back-to-back champions, with the visitors frustrated by Ilkay Gundoguan's missed penalty. Mourinho has enjoyed a wonderful start to life in north London, having taken over with the Whites 14th in the table. Two-and-a-half months later, they are four points away from the Champions League places, sitting in fifth spot in the table. They are still fighting for two trophies, and will take on Red Bull Leipzig in the Champions League.

But despite Tottenham’s success since Mourinho took the role, Merson doesn’t appear to be convinced. Writing in his column in The Daily Star, he explained why he feels the Portuguese manager is going back to his old ways from his time at Manchester United. “Everyone knew it wouldn’t last, didn’t they?” he wrote. “He’s gone back to being Grumpy Mourinho again. And I don’t see how he’s improved them at all. Not one bit.

“He looks like he’s thinking: “What have I done coming here?” You don’t see him high-fiving ball boys now do you? “Spurs are a million miles away at the moment and they don’t have much money to spend. They didn’t buy him a striker and they won’t be breaking the bank in the next few windows either. ”It’s starting again, isn’t it? All the issues he had at United. He’s having them at Spurs now. “I don’t think it will work for him there. That Southampton game was like an end-of-his-Old-Trafford-reign performance.