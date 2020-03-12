Jose Mourinho tells Tottenham not to punish Eric Dier for going into crowd after loss

Jose Mourinho has backed Tottenham ace Eric Dier after his confrontation with a fan.

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho insists Eric Dier should not be punished by the club for his fracas with a fan after the loss to Norwich. Spurs were knocked out of the FA Cup after losing 3-2 to the Canaries on penalties, following a 1-1 draw in normal time.

The north Londoners opened the scoring after just 13 minutes with Jan Vertonghen but Josip Drmic equalised for the visitors on the 78th minute. Tim Krul’s heroics sent Daniel Farke’s side through to the quarter-finals after Troy Parrott, Erik Lamela and Gedson Fernandes’ missed their spot-kick. But it was Dier who was arguably the main focus of the match as he ran into the stands at full-time to confront a fan that allegedly “insulted” him and his family. It has also been reported that the England international’s younger brother was abused in the area where the players’ friends and family have their tickets.

The midfielder was restrained by supporters and stewards before being ushered out through a door at the back of the stand. The 26-year-old is now facing an FA charge and will be expected to give his version of the events that transpired at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Mourinho, though, insists Dier shouldn’t be disciplined by the club even though he admits that what he did was wrong. The Tottenham manager said: “I think Eric did what we as professionals cannot do but when someone insults you and your family is involved, especially your younger brother.

“This person insulted Eric, the younger brother was not happy with the situation and Eric was not happy. But we as professionals cannot do what he did. “If the club discipline Eric Dier I would not agree with it, but what he did was wrong. The people that are in these privileged positions by the tunnel. “Of course some are Tottenham fans but I think a lot of corporate, a lot of invitation, a lot of people with special status and probably it’s the place of the stadium where I sometimes have doubts over if they are the real Tottenham fans because these [real fans]are the ones who support the boys until the last. “This person insulted Eric, this family was there. The young brother was not happy with the situation and then Eric, I repeat did what we professionals cannot do, but did something that probably we would do.”

Initial reports of Dier’s actions suggested they came after Fernandes sustained racist abuse for missing the last penalty kick that knocked Tottenham out of the FA Cup. But Mourinho knows nothing about that and claims the Spurs ace reacted this way because of something that happened to his brother. He added: “I cannot say, I don’t know. “I just know that the reaction of Eric was based on his brother, didn’t like what was happening there. I cannot go in that direction with these details.”

