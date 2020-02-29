Jose Mourinho trolls Man City over Champions League ban and makes Man Utd title claim

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho aimed a subtle dig at Pep Guardiola and Manchester City.

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho has aimed a dig at Manchester City over their Champions League ban. The Premier League champions were hit with a two-year Champions League ban, as well as being fined £25m for financial fair play breaches.

It’s been claimed City could be forced to sell their star players, while Pep Guardiola’s future is also up in the air after being sanctioned by UEFA. Mourinho was in charge at Manchester United when the Red Devils finished second in the Premier League behind City two years ago. And the Tottenham boss has now joked United should be handed the Premier League title after City were sanctioned. Mourinho said: “I didn’t lose one single minute analysing UEFA. They have to analyse.

“If I go into that I have to ask if the team which finished second in 2018 are going to be champions, yes or no? “Joking apart I just think about doing the best we can. At the end of the season we’ll see where we are. If we are sixth or seventh then it doesn’t matter. “Wolves, Sheffield United, Manchester United, Arsenal, Everton – everyone looks to the table and says ‘we can do it’ – and they can – It’s going to be very hard. “It’s not about huge decisions or small decisions. It’s about the rules, the law, it is or it isn’t. UEFA punished them but they have the chance to appeal.

“Until the appeal process has finished, Manchester City have the benefit of the doubt. At the end of the process we will see if they are punished or not.” City are appealing the ban, which could see them miss out on Champions League football for two seasons. If their ban is upheld, whoever finishes fifth in the Premier League this season would secure Champions League football for next season. Mourinho watched his side come from behind against Aston Villa on Sunday afternoon, with Son Heung-Min’s saving Spurs.