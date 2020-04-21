Josh Brolin ‘Apologizes’ For Breaking Quarantine Rules And Visiting Parents

Josh Brolin has issued an apology for breaking the strict guidelines issued by the U.S. government amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The state of California has imposed a lockdown to prevent the spread of the disease and the authorities have urged people to stay inside their homes until the situation gets better.

Brolin was criticized for sharing a video on Instagram in which he was seen visiting his parents’ house along with Kathryn Boyd (his wife) and Westley Reign (their daughter), despite the self-isolation rules that have been imposed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The video was deleted as soon as netizens began to criticize the “Avengers: Endgame” star. After a few hours, Brolin uploaded a new video in which he “apologized” for his “irresponsible” behavior. The actor started the clip by saying that his parents live “next door” and so they decided to see them.

Later in the video, the esteemed actor noted that the step he took to see his parents was completely reckless, and he should not have done it. The Academy Award-nominated artist also expressed gratitude toward fans who made him realize that he has made a mistake by breaking the rules.

“We were going to pick something up and show Bean the pool and I think it was irresponsible. It is hard to be honest sometimes, it is hard to be honest and say, ‘Well, maybe I screwed up.’ The responses brought me back to my own truth,” Brolin said.

The “Sicario” star then insisted that he is “not an advocate” of breaking the rules.

“My apologies, and I am not an advocate of doing anything outside of taking care of each other and making sure we get through this even if we go overboard . We will look back on this as being a short time for a very long term solution and a long life,” Brolin said.

California has witnessed more than 33,000 cases and 1,223 deaths due to the coronavirus so far. The only states to have more cases than California are New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, and Pennsylvania. Meanwhile, the U.S. is now inching closer to the 800,000-mark in terms of the number of coronavirus cases. The country has seen 792,759 cases and 42,514 deaths as of late.

The worldwide cases are now more than 2.4 million.