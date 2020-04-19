‘Journos are living this like everyone else’: CNN’s Brian Stelter has Twitter Covid-19 breakdown

CNN host Brian Stelter claimed through Twitter that he “hit a wall,” “crawled in bed” and “cried for our pre-pandemic lives,” but many aren’t buying his Covid-19 breakdown.

“Disturbed by the [government’s] shortcomings” and “dismayed by political rhetoric that bears no resemblance to reality,” Stelter says it was all too much to bear for him on Friday night, crying “tears that have been waiting a month to come out” over worries about “friends who are losing jobs; kids who are missing school; and senior citizens who are living in fear.”

The ‘Reliable Sources’ host said on Saturday he was motivated to share his struggle because it feels “freeing” to do so.

He wrapped up his tweets with the message that journalists are “just like everyone else” during this crisis.

I crawled in bed and cried for our pre-pandemic lives. Tears that had been waiting a month to escape.I wanted to share because it feels freeing to do so. Now is not a time for faux-invincibility. Journos are living this, hating this, like everyone else. https://t.co/dIDujZZvQZ — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) April 18, 2020

Stelter then naturally linked to the latest issue of his newsletter on CNN.

He may have been looking for sympathy, but Stelter found he inspired more trolling with his messages than anything else.

“Such bravery. Let’s all take a moment to think about the journos working from home while millions have lost their jobs,” one Twitter user wrote.

Such bravery. Let’s all take a moment to think about the journos working from home while millions have lost their jobs. — 𝓛𝓲𝓼𝓪 (@Rockprincess818) April 18, 2020

“Did you cry about the 40,000 plus flu deaths in 2012 in the US?” another asked.

Did you cry about the 40,000 plus flu deaths in 2012 in the US? — Matt Dawson (@SaintRPh) April 18, 2020

“….whilst getting his full paycheck and benefits,” another person said.

….whilst getting his full paycheck and benefits. Also, you’re not a Journo, maybe that’s what finally hit you. — Rosie memos (@almostjingo) April 18, 2020

“You poor thing,” Red State contributor and ‘Justified’ star Nick Searcy tweeted. “Crawling and crying is all in a normal day for leftist stooges like [Brian Stelter].”

You poor thing, @brianstelter. Don’t cry! Your work is very valuable to the communist Chinese government. That’s why they pay you. Chin up! You have a glorious Marxist dictatorship to support! https://t.co/D8UsaA676S — Nick Searcy, INTERNATIONAL FILM & TELEVISION STAR (@yesnicksearcy) April 18, 2020

Commentator Stephen Miller wrote that Stelter’s tweets are the funniest “thing I’ve read since this started.”

“I can’t even get my Starbucks and sit in a studio and complain about Fox News anymore. I don’t even get makeup!” — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 18, 2020

“I don’t begrudge the emotional breakdown as much as I do your final sentence making it all about the journo firefighters again,” another user tweeted.

I don’t begrudge the emotional breakdown as much as I do your final sentence making it all about the journo firefighters again. — Laura Gadbery (@lgadbery) April 18, 2020

Oh you poor thing😢You are such a victim. — Joey Saladino (@JoeySalads) April 18, 2020

Supporters of Stelter, meanwhile, expressed their disapproval of the trolling. Journalist Yashar Ali said the replies made him “frustrated and sad.”

And people are trolling @brianstelter for being honest…I don’t expect much from Twitter but the replies to his tweet make me really frustrated and sad. https://t.co/5GDtaWr1K5 — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) April 18, 2020

“I think his coverage is insufferable and I still agree with you,” conservative pundit Jason Howerton added.

I think his coverage is insufferable and i still agree with you — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) April 18, 2020

Stelter has faced plenty of criticism during the pandemic, as he’s used it to do exactly what he was doing before Covid-19: slamming the president.

Stelter has railed against Trump’s daily press briefings and suggested they should be aired on a delay so networks can “fact-check” them, and the host has been widely mocked for ‘expert’ interviews on the virus with the likes of liberal celebrities like author Stephen King.

