‘Journos are living this like everyone else’: CNN’s Brian Stelter has Twitter Covid-19 breakdown

By Denis Bedoya  On  In News Summary Leave a comment 

CNN host Brian Stelter claimed through Twitter that he “hit a wall,” “crawled in bed” and “cried for our pre-pandemic lives,” but many aren’t buying his Covid-19 breakdown.

“Disturbed by the [government’s] shortcomings” and “dismayed by political rhetoric that bears no resemblance to reality,” Stelter says it was all too much to bear for him on Friday night, crying “tears that have been waiting a month to come out” over worries about “friends who are losing jobs; kids who are missing school; and senior citizens who are living in fear.”

The ‘Reliable Sources’ host said on Saturday he was motivated to share his struggle because it feels “freeing” to do so.

He wrapped up his tweets with the message that journalists are “just like everyone else” during this crisis.

Stelter then naturally linked to the latest issue of his newsletter on CNN.

He may have been looking for sympathy, but Stelter found he inspired more trolling with his messages than anything else.

“Such bravery. Let’s all take a moment to think about the journos working from home while millions have lost their jobs,” one Twitter user wrote.

“Did you cry about the 40,000 plus flu deaths in 2012 in the US?” another asked.

“….whilst getting his full paycheck and benefits,” another person said.

“You poor thing,” Red State contributor and ‘Justified’ star Nick Searcy tweeted. “Crawling and crying is all in a normal day for leftist stooges like [Brian Stelter].”

Commentator Stephen Miller wrote that Stelter’s tweets are the funniest “thing I’ve read since this started.”

“I don’t begrudge the emotional breakdown as much as I do your final sentence making it all about the journo firefighters again,” another user tweeted.

Supporters of Stelter, meanwhile, expressed their disapproval of the trolling. Journalist Yashar Ali said the replies made him “frustrated and sad.”

“I think his coverage is insufferable and I still agree with you,” conservative pundit Jason Howerton added.

Stelter has faced plenty of criticism during the pandemic, as he’s used it to do exactly what he was doing before Covid-19: slamming the president.

Stelter has railed against Trump’s daily press briefings and suggested they should be aired on a delay so networks can “fact-check” them, and the host has been widely mocked for ‘expert’ interviews on the virus with the likes of liberal celebrities like author Stephen King.

