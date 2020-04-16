JPMorgan announces coronavirus relief bundle for …

April 6 – JPMorgan Chase & & Co Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon claimed on Monday the bank would expand benefits to customers that have been harmed by the continuous coronavirus crisis by introducing actions such as waivers for late costs and a 90-day moratorium for home loan and also auto car loan payments.

In his yearly letter to investors, Dimon also highlighted several difficulties that the biggest U.S bank is currently encountering, stating that the financial institution’s phone call centers have actually battled in the present environment, with a number of them effectively closing down as a result of neighborhood constraints.

“We are working very closely with all levels of federal government during this dilemma – and while we will get involved in federal government programs to attend to the severe economic obstacles, we will certainly not ask for any type of governing alleviation for ourselves,” Dimon said. (Reporting by Anirban Sen in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)