‘Jurassic World 3’ May Introduce Dinosaurs In The Snow

“Jurassic World 3” may introduce a new environment for the dinosaurs. Director Colin Trevorrow recently teased a behind-the-scenes picture from the production set that shows him filming in the snow.

After introducing the massive underwater dinosaur Mosasaurus, the franchise will be taking the viewers to a new environment where there is snow. So far, the dinosaurs have not been seen in snow and Trevorrow appears to be changing that with his upcoming film.

Filming has currently being stopped for the project because of the coronavirus. However, Trevorrow has been working at home and engaging with the fans online. He recently shared a picture of him behind the camera while filming a scene with the cast and crew in a snow covered region.

Trevorrow didn’t share any details about the photo and just encouraged other people who are engaged in filmmaking and arts to post pictures of them working online. Amblin Entertainment, the production company founded by Steven Spielberg, confirmed that the behind-the-scenes photo is from “Jurassic World 3.”

The photo shows the character Maisie Lockwood (Isabella Sermon) standing in the snow wearing some warm clothes and a cap. It is not clear if Maisie will be chased by a dinosaur in this scene, but Amblin Entertainment jokingly asked the fans to imagine a T. Rex in a snowball fight.

The plot of the film will be about the fallout of dinosaurs escaping the confines of the island and roaming freely in countries around the world. Trevorrow has written the script of the film with Emily Carmichael, and he previously told Entertainment Weekly that the upcoming film will be a “science thriller,” and he compared it to the first “Jurassic Park” movie.

Chris Pratt will be reprising his role as Owen Grady, and Bryce Dallas Howard will also be back as Claire Dearing. For the first time, the veteran actors of the franchise Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum will be reprising their respective roles of Alan Grant, Ellie Sattler, and Ian Malcolm in the same movie.

“Jurassic World 3” is scheduled to be released on June 11, 2021. It remains to be seen if the release date will be changed because of the coronavirus.