Jurgen Klopp issues Champions League warning to Liverpool stars after Man City admission

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has issued a Champions League warning to his players to not follow the example set by Manchester City.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has issued a warning to his players that they need to be at the top of their game at all times when competing in the Champions League because of the strength of the other teams in the competition. The Reds return to Premier League action against Norwich today after returning from their winter break.

Liverpool have a 22 point lead over second-placed Manchester City and three days after their visit to Carrow Road they take on Atletico Madrid in the Champions League knockout stages. Klopp knows his side have a real chance of being crowned English, European and world champions in the same season. However, the German has warned his players about how quickly things can change in football and used City as an example. Klopp said he thinks City were the best team in the world last season, while pointing out that Liverpool went on to win the Champions League. JUST IN: Man City issued two-year Champions League ban by UEFA and £25m fine over FFP breaches

Although the 52-year-old German didn't go as far as to admit that Liverpool have an advantage over City in the competition, because of how both clubs have fared in the Premier League this season. "I really have no idea if we are the strongest team left in the competition," Klopp said. "What I know and we showed last year is that we can beat the best.

“It doesn’t mean we will, it just means we can. And that is the only thing I have to know. “Last year Man City was the best team in the world and we won later the Champions League, so now people are not happy with some things [at City]and we are it. “But there is always another team which is at the moment the best in the world. “Quality will not be the big difference – it is who finds the right mood, the right desire all that stuff can win the decisive challenges and we will see who that can be.” Another big factor to take into account is the announcement that City have been banned from European club competitions for the next two seasons.

UEFA have ruled that City have committed “serious breaches” of financial fair play regulations. City have disputed the verdict and are planning to appeal, while also releasing a statement that said they are “disappointed but not surprised” by the “prejudicial” decision. UEFA’s ruling will increase the pressure on City to try and win the competition this season, but Klopp thinks Pep Guardiola’s men aren’t the only threats to stopping them from winning the competition for two consecutive years. “There are so many strong teams out there,” he said. “I said it before Juventus was my favourite before the season, obviously I don’t watch Italian football enough but if Juventus are not ten points ahead then you can see there are some problems.