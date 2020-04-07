‘Justice League’ Actor Ezra Miller Chokes A Female Fan —A Prank Or Not?

Ezra Miller reportedly strangled a female fan. Whoa! Say what now? Did the “Justice League” actor really do it?

The incident showing a man, who appeared to be Miller, choking a female fan who approached her went viral on Twitter, Sunday. In the report of news outlet, The Sun, a woman approached the man with her arms moving around pretending to play a fight.

The man, who was alleged to be Miller, can be heard in the video saying, “did you wanna fight?” and “that’s what you wanna do?” He then clutched the woman’s neck, twisted her around and shoved her to the ground.

Others thought that the incident was a harmless joke because the woman appeared to have a smile on her face, but there were some who thought otherwise because of the reaction of the guy who held the camera, The Independent reported.

Here are a few more reactions from Netizens relating to the Miller choking a fan incident.

The hanging question now is, was it a prank or did the incident escalate? Amidst the speculations, the aforementioned news outlet reached out to representatives of Miller but no response relative to the incident was given yet.

Queer, as part of the LGBTQIA++ —that’s how Miller was identified. Talking to ‘This Modern Love’ SS20 issue of GQ Style, Miller admitted to being clandestine, NZ City reported. Miller didn’t intend to acquire people’s understanding. Apparently, the “Fantastic Beast: The Crimes of Grindelwald” actor wanted a certain amount of confusion and was comfortable sharing that.

Miller pointed out having personal plans that neither a soul nor closest spheres know of. The works accomplished by the 27-year-old actor may be different, but they are interrelated.

It’s note-worthy that Miller pointed out that the idea of LGBTQIA++ was not new, rather the conceptions of gender roles. Miller said they were not part of fight aiming for equality but for “accurate regard for supremacy.”

Meanwhile, Miller was recognized by many as the one who played the role of Barry Allen or commonly known as The Flash in DC’s “Justice League.” Miller, reportedly, will reprise the role in the extension movie of the DCEU’s “The Flash.” The film was scheduled to commence its preproduction on April but because of the COVID-19 pandemic, delays are expected, Screen Rant reported.

The plot of the film, starring Miller, is yet to be revealed but according to IMDb, the movie is scheduled for a July 1, 2022 release.