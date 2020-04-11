Justin Bieber Amid Coronavirus: ‘Yummy’ Singer Officially Lost His Mind While On Lockdown?

Justin Bieber, amid the coronavirus lockdown, declared on his Instagram account that he has officially lost his mind.

Using the hashtag stay home, Bieber, 26, uploaded a video of himself doing a TikTok video and captioned it, “…officially lost my mind.”

The coronavirus had kept everyone at home, and the “Yummy” singer fought off his boredom by posting series of TikTok videos to entertain himself. Just moments after he posted the “officially-lost-my-mind” video, he uploaded a clip of himself doing Drake’s “Toosie Slide.”

Bieber might have developed a strong liking for the app as he posted other videos of people doing different dance challenges on the said app. Here are a few samples of TikTok dance challenge done by @marilyn.ayal, @aprilroseread, @jeyke and @riooshima reposted on Bieber’s social media account.

It’s a good thing that he is home quarantined with his wife, Hailey Bieber, as the model kept her husband happy amid this chaotic time. In the snap Bieber uploaded, following the TikTok videos, he proudly told the world how his wife kept him smiling.

“This lady makes me smile #facts,” he captioned the snap of him and Hailey cuddling on the sofa.

Previously, the Biebs did the “floor is lava” challenge, with the “Yummy” singer going through several self-made obstacles from their living room to their bedroom, and his wife capturing his stunts.

Amid all these, Bieber has a message to his fans.

Celebrities, like Bieber, are always on the go. If not on tour, they’re out shooting new films and TV shows or recording new music. This home quarantine is something new to these Hollywood artists —a break from their busy schedule, yes. Apparently, it became a bit of a challenge to them.

Take Ellen DeGeneres for example. The famous talk show host is also on home quarantine; however, she found the most creative way to fight the boredom away. Three weeks ago, DeGeneres, who is also a friend to Bieber, uploaded a video of her on her Instagram account, attempting to solve a 4000-piece puzzle. Apparently, their table wasn’t big enough for the puzzle, so she switched to Lego Architecture.

There was also a video of her doing magic using a deck of cards. While on home quarantine, amid the coronavirus pandemic, DeGeneres also posted several videos of her calling other celebrities like Kevin Hart, Courteney Cox, Mario Lopez, and Michelle Obama.

The fight against coronavirus is taking toll on everyone, and since there is no cure yet, the best thing people can do are self-isolation and social distancing. It’s a struggle to keep the boredom away since most people are not used to staying at home, but it’s a little sacrifice each one has to make.