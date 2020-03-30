Justin Bieber, Ashley Tisdale, Jessica Alba, More Celebrities On TikTok Amid Coronavirus Quarantine

Justin Bieber, Ashley Tisdale, Jessica Alba, and more celebrities join TikTok amid coronavirus quarantine.

Many celebrities entertain themselves and their fans by showing off their dance moves on TikTok.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin

The “Sorry” singer and his wife showed their fans how they groove by dancing indoors. Bieber shared their video on Instagram and it received lots of positive feedback from fans and other celebrities.

“I’m living for these tik toks,” Jayden Bartels commented.

Jessica Alba

The “Fantastic Four” star showed off her slim figure when she faced the camera in her workout attire. Alba opted to join the dance challenge with her 11-year-old daughter Honor. The celebrity mom said that they were trying to make the most while staying at home.

“Got another workout in -trying to make the most of staying home … not gonna front, today was a bit of struggle, but we ended on a high note #momanddaughter #workout #stayhome #stayhealthy #staystrong,” she wrote in the caption.

Fans were impressed at how young Alba looks and many said that they thought her daughter was her sister.

“That’s your daughter?!?! Omg I thought you were sisters,” one commented.

Ashley Tisdale

Tisdale also jumped on the bandwagon and made her fans very happy when she did the iconic dance moves to “We’re All in This Together” from “High School Musical.”

“If you need to work out while on #selfquarantine try this hopefully this will brighten your day a little,” she wrote on Instagram.

Just recently, Tisdale’s “High School Musical” co-star Vanessa Hudgens was attacked on Twitter after making an insensitive comment about the pandemic. “The Princess Switch” star already apologized for the incident.

Tinashe and her dad

Tinashe also showed off her dancing skills with her dad, college professor Michael Kachingwe. “My dad wanted in,” she wrote in the caption. Many praised Tinashe’s father with one saying she definitely inherited her talent on the dance floor from him.

“Ok we see where you get it from !” one commented.

“Dad passed that vibe check fasho lmao,” a social media user wrote.

“Dad ate you up. Sorry sis,” another added.

Courteney Cox

“Friends” alum Courteney Cox also joined TikTok. She showed off her dance moves and jokingly asked if it was the reason her partner Johnny McDaid and daughter Coco are keeping their distance from her.

Cox’s co-star Matthew Perry commented on her video, sparking romantic rumors about them. An insider claimed that they were closer than ever and McDaid was jealous that he stormed out of their home in Malibu.