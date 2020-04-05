Justin Bieber Postpones Upcoming Changes Tour Amid Pandemic

Justin Bieber has decided to take a step back and postpone his upcoming Changes tour due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The decision comes after most of the states in the U.S. have banned large gatherings to prevent the spread of the disease.

The 25-year-old musician confirmed the news on Twitter and revealed that he and his team have decided to postpone the whole tour amid growing concerns about the spread of the virus. The singer’s camp added that the decision is being taken in light of the current public health crises.

“In light of the current public health crises, and with the deepest concern for all those being affected, Justin Bieber will be postponing all currently scheduled 2020 dates for the ‘Changes’ tour,” the statement read.

Bieber’s team further explained that he has always put the health and well-being of his fans first and foremost and it was really important for him to stop the spread of the virus that has hit the U.S. pretty badly. Bieber also insisted that he cannot wait to go out there and perform for the fans who mean so much to him.

“While Justin – along with his band, dancers, and crew – has been hard at work preparing an amazing show, he has always put the health and well-being of his fans first and foremost. Justin is anxiously waiting for the opportunity to get back out on the road and perform in a space that is safe for everyone,” the statement read.

The information on the rescheduled dates will be shared as soon as possible. Meanwhile, he also urged his fans to stay safe and wait for the upcoming announcements.

The first show of the tour was supposed to take place on May 14 at Century Link Field in Seattle and the tour would have been wrapped with a show at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on Sept. 26. The upcoming tour is Bieber’s first live tour in more than three years.

Bieber is not the only artist to postpone his tour. Artists like Madonna, Stormzy, Mariah Carey, Avril Lavigne, BTS, Green Day, and Slipknot have canceled their respective shows due to the deadly disease. All the artists have not announced when will they be returning to the stage.

The U.S. has become the new epicenter of the disease with more than 200,000 cases of the coronavirus. New York is the worst hit state and has witnessed a total of 83,901 cases so far. New York is right now the fourth most-affected place in the world.