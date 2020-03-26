Justin Trudeau Shares Special Memory With Queen Elizabeth From His Childhood

Justin Trudeau shared one special memory he has with Queen Elizabeth from when he was still very young.

During a Commonwealth Summit in Malta in 2015, the Canadian prime minister had the opportunity to share his story with Her Majesty.

One that I personally remember well from my childhood and indeed, the treasure is this: It is 1982, again on Parliament Hill. Queen Elizabeth signs the Constitution Act, thus empowering Canada’s legal foundation, including our Charter of Rights and Freedoms. On that cool day in April, seated next to you, was my father. Pierre Elliott Trudeau was your fourth Canadian Prime Minister. I am your twelfth,” he said.

Trudeau went on to explain how the Queen set a good example of dedication and selfless service not only to him but to the nation that’s why they are able to strive hard in building societies on the principles of respect, inclusiveness, and dignity.

“You were only nine years old when you carried out what was perhaps your first official duty on behalf of Canada – an appearance on a postage stamp. That was 1935. From that moment to this, Your Majesty has been such a constant presence in the life of Canada that a modern history of our nation could be written entirely with vignettes from your life,” he said.

Shortly after Trudeau’s speech, the Queen took the stage to respond to all of the wonderful anecdotes shared about her. The monarch joked that Trudeau had a way of making her feel so old.

Meanwhile, Trudeau also made headlines recently after it confirmed that his wife, Sophie Trudeau, tested positive for coronavirus. According to CNN, Sophie experienced some mild symptoms and was feeling ill that’s why she decided to get tested.

Despite the results that she received, the Canadian PM still said that Canada is not at the point of declaring a federal emergency over COVID-19. This means that Canadians won’t be forced to stay at home anytime soon.