Justin Trudeau’s Coronavirus Statement About Wearing Masks Receives Mixed Reactions From Twitter Users

Justin Trudeau used a certain word during a statement about the coronavirus outbreak that divided the people who heard it.

Clips of Trudeau delivering a statement about wearing masks to fight COVID-19 are making the rounds online. Many reacted because Canada’s prime minister used the aversive word “moistly.”

“In my understanding of what Dr. Tam explained yesterday is that if people want to wear a mask that is okay,” Trudeau says in the video. “It protects others more than it protects you because it prevents you from breathing or speaking moistly on them,” he continues and adds, “what a terrible language.”

The use of the word “moistly” was received differently by the netizens. Many felt that it was offensive while others just laughed at it.

“Kudos to both @JustinTrudeau and @jkenney today. Trudeau entertained with ‘speaking moistly’ it’s the first time I’ve had a good laugh in about a month,” @TeamAlberta1 commented.

“A bit of light news won’t harm anyone. I’ve enjoyed a much-needed laugh with this,” another online user wrote.

“That was funny. As a teacher too, I can relate,” @Tintie4 opined.

“Hilarious!! I’m beginning to like this guy more and more every day. I wasn’t an early adapter to JT, but he has demonstrated honesty, compassion and strength through this pandemic and I am very proud of his leadership,” @TOTWguiding wrote.

Meanwhile, some slammed Trudeau for using the aversive word. Others felt that Trudeau was an embarrassment. Several others said that Trudeau went off script again. A different user called him a “robotic clown” who forgot his rehearsed lines.

According to Sophia Bernazzani, 20% of the people have serious aversion to the word “moist.” She presented three reasons — the way it sounds, its connotations to bodily fluids and simply because people are socialized to believe that the word is disgusting.