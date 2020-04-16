Juventus Striker Shockingly Way Ahead Of Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi In Goal Percentage

A Juventus veteran and former Real Madrid star shockingly beats Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi’s goal shooting rate.

In the past decade, Messi and Ronaldo have topped almost every aspect of the record books. However, the pair has not been able to beat Gonzalo Higuaín’s incredible goal scoring percentage.

Just like Ronaldo, Higuaín was also a former Real Madrid player and is now playing for Juventus. But playing alongside the Portuguese star isn’t the notable remark on Higuaín’s resume. It is the fact that the 32-year-old striker is way ahead of both his fellow countrymen Messi and Juventus comrade Ronaldo.

According to a recent report from Besoccer.com, Higuaín is the player who has the highest percentage of success in front of goal with 29.09% accuracy of shots on goal during his time with Real Madrid. Despite his magnificent LaLiga career, Messi is quite far from Higuaín who recorded 20.93% while the goal scoring machine Ronaldo is surprisingly way behind with 16.22%. What’s even surprising is that Messi and Ronaldo are not even in the top five of the said goal category. The other four leading players in the league during the past decade are Alexis Sánchez (27.08%), Carlos Castro (26.83%), Cédric Bakambú (24.81%) and Kevin Gameiro (24.73%).

Sadly, none of the said figures did Higuaín any good at this point of his career. The Argentine striker has lost importance at Juventus, who are reportedly planning to sell him this summer due to poor performance.

Reports claim that there was a meeting between Juve’s highest representative, Andrea Agnelli, Fabio Paratici, Pavel Nedved and Maurizio Sarri. It is said that the meeting concluded that Juventus will opt to get rid of up to 6 players this summer and one of them is Higuaín.

Another notable player who also topped Messi and Ronaldo’s feat is Bundesliga star Jadon Sancho. The Borussia Dortmund striker has been making a name for himself this season and his stats show that he is on track to become one of the best of his generation.

Sancho added glitter to his head-turning tally when it was revealed that even Ronaldo and Messi weren’t able to reach his numbers at the same age. The Portuguese star, who was the star of Man United from 2003 to 2009, only scored half the tally of Sancho’s with 16 goals and 16 assists in 107 appearances. The Barcelona star on the other hand, came a bit closer but still fell short. He managed to score 26 goals together with eight assists when he was Sancho’s age.