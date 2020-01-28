Juventus manager Maurizio Sarri is expected to ring the changes when the Old Lady return to Serie A action against Napoli at the Stadio San Paolo this evening (7.45pm GMT).

Juventus predicted line-up vs Napoli – Serie A

Maurizio Sarri is expected to overhaul his starting XI when Juventus take on Napoli in their highly-anticipated Serie A clash. The Italian giants are top of the table, four points clear of closest challengers Inter Milan following a five-match winning run.

And Juve were also triumphant in the Coppa Italia last time out, beating Roma 3-1 on Wednesday to book their spot in the semi-finals. Sarri will hope his side can continue this fine form against Napoli, although a host of changes to the starting XI are expected. Wojciech Szczesny will return in goal at the expense of Gianluigi Buffon while Danilo will drop out after suffering a muscle injury. Juan Cuadrado should come back into the side at right-back while Matthijs De Ligt is expected to replace Daniele Rugani in central defence. Two Juventus stars in constant contact with Man Utd star Paul Pogba over transfer

Giorgio Chiellini and Merih Demiral are both injured so Leonardo Bonucci will be called upon to anchor the back four once again. Meanwhile, Alex Sandro is the only option at left-back due to versatile defender Mattia De Sciglio’s injury. Miralem Pjanic should start in central midfield once again while Rodrigo Bentancur is available, having served a suspension last weekend against Parma. Blaise Matuidi is expected to take up the final spot in the three-man midfield, meaning Adrien Rabiot will drop to the bench. Top 10 strikers carrying their teams in 2019/20 – Rashford and Ronaldo beaten by shock ace

Sami Khedira remains injured while Emre Can has been axed from the matchday squad as rumours of a move to Everton and Borussia Dortmund gather pace. The German international has struggled to make an impact this season, managing just eight appearances across all competitions while being left out of the Champions League squad entirely. The latest snub suggests a January exit is likely, with youngster Luca Coccolo included at his expense. Aaron Ramsey was rested against Roma so the Welshman should return in a No 10 role, although he will face competition from Federico Bernardeschi.

Likewise, Paulo Dybala did not start during the Coppa Italia quarter-final so the Argentine is expected to replace compatriot Gonzalo Higuain in attack. Finally, Cristiano Ronaldo is almost certain to lead the line once more while Douglas Costa will drop to the bench. As for Napoli, Sarri’s old club are in crisis with four consecutive home defeats in Serie A. Gli Azzurri have slipped down to 13th in Serie A and are suffering from an extensive injury list.

Kevin Malcuit, Faouzi Ghoulam and Kalidou Koulibaly are all sidelined, although Mario Rui is back from suspension. Goalkeeper Alex Meret is also out while Allan, Nikola Maksimovic and Dries Mertens are on the treatment table, leaving Napoli short in all areas.

Juventus predicted line-up vs Napoli – Serie A Szczesny; Cuadrado, Bonucci, De Ligt, Sandro; Pjanic, Bentancur, Matuidi; Ramsey; Dybala, Ronaldo

