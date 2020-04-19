‘Kaguya-sama: Love Is War?’ Season 2, Episode 2 Live Stream Details, Spoilers; Kaguya Meets Kei

“Kaguya-sama: Love Is War?” Season 2 episode is set to showcase Kaguya Shinomiya getting a chance to buddy up with Kei, Miyuki Shirogane’s sister. However, things might go out of control as she sees Shirogane’s resemblance in his sister’s profile.

This article contains spoilers from “Kaguya-sama: Love Is War?” Season 2 episodes.

The second season of the anime kicked off with various acts revolving around the characters associated with the protagonists – Kaguya and Shirogane. The debut episode was divided into four segments and jumped seamlessly from one to another.

Official “Kaguya-sama: Love Is War?” Season 2, Episode 2 synopsis

“Kaguya finally gets to go window shopping and watches vigilantly for her chance to befriend Shirogane’s sister, Kei. While the Fujiwara sisters get in the way, she eventually manages to position herself next to Kei. But then, she can only see Shirogane’s resemblance in Kei’s profile, making her heart beat wildly out of control. Kaguya still decides to take the opportunity to figure out what she should give Shirogane for his birthday when Kei mutters that she isn’t very close to her brother. What secrets will Kei spill about Shirogane?” read the official synopsis.

“Kaguya-sama Love Is War” Season 2, Episode 2, can be live-streamed online on Funimation. Currently, the episodes are available in Japanese with English subtitles.