Kai Havertz to Chelsea transfer one step closer as Bayern Munich make statement

Chelsea are now the only club in the running to sign Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Kai Havertz.

Chelsea have received a major boost in theit transfer pursuit of Kai Havertz with Bayern Munich pulling the plug on any move for the midfielder. Frank Lampard wants to add the 21-year-old to his ranks as he looks to close the gap on Liverpool and Manchester City.

Havertz was in superb form last season, netting 17 goals and providing nine assists in all competitions. That has led to the likes of Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Liverpool all being linked with the German ace. But the Blues are now the only team that remains in the hunt for Havertz with the Leverkusen star pushing for a move to Stamford Bridge. Bayern chief Uli Hoeness has revealed the Bundesliga champions are not looking to sign Havertz. That’s after they completed a deal for Manchester City winger Leroy Sane which took a big chunk of their budget.

He told German outlet FAZ: “I am sure that, after Leroy Sane, there will be no major transfers this year. “That has nothing to do with the quality of Havertz. We all think he is a very, very good player. “But in the coronavirus period after a transfer of almost €50m, one of €70m, €80m or more I can’t imagine making unless we secure counter-financing through player sales.” Chelsea have been negotiating with the German club for a number of weeks and are edging closer to agreeing a fee.

The Blues do not want to spend more than £70million – but that is £20m less than his price tag set by the Bundesliga side. Personal terms are not expected to be an issue as the midfielder is said to have already agreed to pen a five-year contract. Chelsea chief Marina Granovskaia is working tirelessly behind the scenes to get the deal over the line. Leverkusen manager Peter Bosz has acknowledged the interest in Havertz but when asked when a deal may be completed, he said: “I couldn’t say. “Perhaps the crucial call will come today, maybe next week, maybe not at all.”