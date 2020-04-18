Kansas City Chiefs, Baltimore Ravens Considered Virtual Locks To Make Playoffs In 2020 NFL Season

Lamar Jackson was the unanimous 2019 NFL MVP, leading the Baltimore Ravens to the league’s best regular-season record. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a championship and won the Super Bowl LIV MVP award, establishing himself as the best quarterback in football.

It will be shocking if neither team is a contender in the 2020 NFL season. Both the Chiefs and Ravens are considered to be virtual locks to make the playoffs.

Caesars Sportsbook released team win totals and postseason betting odds Thursday. Kansas City is given the best chance to earn a playoff berth with -1800 odds. Baltimore isn’t far behind with -1100 postseason odds.

No other AFC team is even more than a -200 favorite to make the playoffs. The San Francisco 49ers, whom the Chiefs beat in the Super Bowl, lead the NFC with -325 postseason odds.

Eight NFC teams favored to make the 2020 NFL postseason at Caesars:

49ers -325

Saints -310

Cowboys -240

Eagles -220

Bucs -155

Packers -140

Vikings -120

Seahawks -115 https://t.co/4DPOxukLjw

— Ben Fawkes (@BFawkesESPN) April 16, 2020

Kansas City became a consistent playoff contender when Andy Reid was named the team’s head coach in 2013. Reid has taken the Chiefs to the playoffs in six of seven seasons. Kansas City has always finished with a winning record under Reid.

The Chiefs have won the AFC West four years in a row. Kansas City is averaging 11.4 wins per season over the last five years.

All three other AFC West teams had a losing record in 2019.

Baltimore has posted just one losing season since John Harbaugh became the head coach in 2008. The Ravens have increased their win total in three straight years, winning their second consecutive AFC North title with a 14-2 record in 2019.

The Ravens have had a top-four defense in two straight seasons.

Jackson has a 19-3 regular-season record as a starter since joining the NFL in 2018. The second-year quarterback ranked first with 36 passing touchdowns last year, setting a record for signal callers with 1,206 rushing yards.

The potential for an AFC Championship matchup between Baltimore and Kansas City was spoiled in the 2020 divisional playoffs when the Tennessee Titans upset the Ravens on the road. The Chiefs beat the Titans in the conference title game as Mahomes threw for 294 yards and three touchdowns.

In 36 career playoff and regular-season games combined, Mahomes has thrown 89 touchdown passes and 20 interceptions. The Chiefs are 28-8 in those games.