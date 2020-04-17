Kansas Murder-Suicide: Man Shoots Girlfriend, Kills Self During Domestic Violence Incident

A 44-year-old man shot his girlfriend and then turned the gun on himself in an apparent murder-suicide in Wichita, Kansas. Local police said that the incident took place Tuesday morning and was triggered after a domestic dispute.

Officers received an unknown call for police at a home in the 5800 block of East Skinner, near Mt. Vernon and Edgemoor. On arrival, they found two people inside the home with gunshot wounds and they were pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators determined 33-year-old Cherie Short was shot and killed by her boyfriend, 44-year-old Robbie Urbano, Officer Charley Davidson said in a news release. Urbano then died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Authorities said that Urbano called a family member before killing himself, asking her to pick up children due to an emergency. No children were hurt in the incident.

The family member and young children where outside the home when police arrived at the scene. The officers saw signs of a disturbance inside, so they forced entry for a welfare check, Davidson said. That’s when they found the bodies.

During the investigation, officers found that Urbano was facing alleged federal charges. Public records do not show any recent charges filed against him in U.S. District Court in Kansas.

Tuesday’s incident marks the sixth domestic violence homicide in Wichita this year.

In another incident of murder-suicide, an elderly couple was found dead at their home in Franklin, Texas, over the weekend. Officers who arrived at the scene said that an elderly man and a woman died with gunshots wounds. The couple was later identified as 92-year-old Kenneth Thurman and 90-year-old Ruth Ann Thurman.

Officials believe Kenneth shot himself after killing his wife. Ruth Ann was apparently shot three times.

Earlier this month, a man fatally shot his wife before killing himself at their home in Chesapeake, Virginia. Officers found a woman, identified as 48-year-old Angela Jones, with a gunshot wound. She succumbed to the injuries at the scene. The incident began following a domestic dispute. The family members were inside the home when the incident took place, however, nobody else was injured in the shooting.