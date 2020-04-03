Kanye West Doesn’t Like The Word ‘Ambitious’

Kanye West has sold millions of albums worldwide, won 21 Grammys, and is married to one of the most famous women in the world, but he still doesn’t appreciate being called “ambitious.”

“I do not like the word ambitious,” he said in an interview with Wall Street Journal, published Wednesday. “I’m Kanye West. The word ambitious is beneath my abilities. I’m just a doer. You can see in my eyes there’s not one bit of fear.”

Speaking on his list of upcoming achievements with the outlet, West shared that he wants to take his Yeezy clothing line to the next level by making it the “McDonald’s and the Apple of apparel.”

“…To invent something that’s so good that you don’t even get credit for it because it’s the norm,” he said.

En route to that success, has spent the past year perfecting what he believes to be the perfect hoodie with dreams of one day selling it in a store like Costco or Walmart. “The hoodie is arguably the most important piece of apparel of the last decade,” he said.

It’s possible his desire to further his business and prove success in multiple industries comes from a deep-seated need to assert his worth in a world that is constantly labeling and stereotyping him. One of those stereotypes: the assumption that he’s a Democrat because of his race. Sporting President Donald Trump’s signature “Make America Great Again” hat might have been one of the ways he chose to combat that stereotype.

“…It reminded me of how I felt as a black guy before I was famous,” he told the outlet. “When I would walk in a restaurant and people would look at you like you were going to steal something. ‘This is your place, Ye, don’t talk about apparel. This is your place, Ye, you’re black, so you’re a Democrat.’”