Kanye West’s Cousin Behind Bars While Kim Kardashian Fights For Criminal Justice Reform

Kim Kardashian continues to fight for criminal justice reform in the United States while her cousin-in-law is behind bars.

As the “Kim Kardashian West: The Justice Project” premiered on Oxygen, Sunday, the reality TV star briefly shared about Kanye West’s cousin fate, during the documentary show.

While speaking to the President of the Frederick Douglas Project for Justice and Director of Prison and Justice Initiative of Georgetown University, Marc Howard, Kardashian said that West has a cousin who is serving double life sentence because of a murder he committed when he was 17, Metro UK reported.

The news outlet further reported how Kardashian’s aunt-in-law accepted his son’s fate, saying she was no longer distraught. She already accepted the fact that it happens to the kids in their neighborhood.

It’s a topic not everyone is talking about. In fact, one of the rare moments West reportedly talked about his incarcerated cousin was when he had an interview with Jimmy Kimmel back in 2018. Within the context of “love,” West revealed that his cousin may have done something bad, but he still loved him, Contact Music reported.

An unfortunate fate for West, who just showed nothing but love to family. The thing is, not too long ago, a story leaked that one of his cousins reportedly blackmailed him in exchange for $250,000. Daily Mail reported back in 2016 that one of his family members discovered a sex tape of West and threatened to release it the media. The news outlet further reported that, according to West’s cousin, Lawrence Franklin, that incident led West to become “distrustful” to his inner circle and ultimately, to a breakdown.

West has always shown his support to family, especially to his wife and her advocacy towards criminal justice reform. As a start, West’s wife worked on and successfully lobbied the case of Alice Johnson, who was eventually granted with clemency by the U.S. President, Donald Trump. This experience, according to the report of Business Insider, became Kardashian’s inspiration to study law and eventually become a lawyer.

The couple received a lot of criticism for associating with President Trump, but Kardashian previously clarified that West’s relationship with the President was not political. According to the “KUWTK” star, West was more drawn to the president’s personality, Rolling Stone reported.

Kardashian’s late father, Robert, used to be a lawyer. He was handling the case of O.J. Simpson, and according to the 39-year-old celebrity, this path could’ve been buried deep within her soul for years. This could probably be what she’s meant to do.