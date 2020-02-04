Kate and Prince William given ‘huge boost’ after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry drama

KATE and Prince William have been given a “huge boost” after the drama over Meghan Markle and Prince Harry quitting the Royal Family, according to an expert.

Royal commentator Katie Nicholl said the “warm welcome” the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge received when they stepped out for their first engagement of the year in Bradford last week gave them a “huge boost”. It comes after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s decision to step down from royal duties for a new life in Canada.

Ms Nicoll told OK! magazine: “The warm reception William and Kate received has given them a huge boost. “They’ve stuck to the tried-and-tested approach, promoting a united royal family and it’s a success. They’re very much a team.” Kate and William put on a united front once again last night as they hosted a glittering reception at Buckingham Palace for world leaders from Africa.

The Cambridges were joined by other royals including the Countess of Wessex and Princess Anne at the event, which followed a day of meetings for the prime ministers and presidents attending the UK-Africa Investment Summit in London. Earlier, Harry carried out one of his last engagements when he met some of the leaders. Ms Nicholl said that Harry is likely to be “heartbroken” over the royal saga.

She said: “He might be putting a brave face on but I suspect Harry’s heartbroken. “He’s a sensitive soul and he’s a sweetheart. The past week must have been incredibly hard. “With William busy performing royal duties, he’s not got his brother by his side right now and his father, Prince Charles, has returned to Scotland.”

Harry has reunited with Meghan and their son Archie in Canada after concluding royal talks on their future roles. Photographs showed him getting off a plane at Vancouver International Airport and straight into a waiting car. It comes after he gave an emotional speech on Sunday night at a dinner for his charity Sentebale.

Harry said: “What I want to make clear is we’re not walking away, and we certainly aren’t walking away from you. “Our hope was to continue serving the Queen, the Commonwealth, and my military associations, but without public funding. Unfortunately, that wasn’t possible. “I’ve accepted this, knowing that it doesn’t change who I am or how committed I am.