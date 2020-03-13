Kate and William share loved-up photo from Ireland trip and issue very special thank you

KATE, Duchess of Cambridge, and Prince William shared samples of the affection received during their Irish tour by royal fans in a loved-up Instagram message.

Kate and Prince William thanked Ireland for the love and affection they received during their successful royal tour to the country with a very special Instagram post. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge published earlier today two pictures on their popular Instagram account Kensington Royal.

In the first one, Kate and William hug each other and smile broadly after having walked alongside the stunning Howth cliff. Dressed appropriately for the chilly weather and relaxing activity, the Cambridges wear jackets and brown jeans. The second snap shared on Kensington Royal is a collection of some of the letters they were given by young royal fans during their three-day trip to Ireland. One of the letters reads: “Kate, it is nice to meet you”.

Another simply says “I love you guys”, and features a big red heart at the centre of the page. The pictures were accompanied by a caption, reading: “Go raibh míle maith agaibh, a chairde go léir in Éirinn! “Thank you to all the wonderful people we met in Ireland!

“Swipe to see a sample of some of the lovely letters we received during #RoyalVisitIreland. “Thank you to everyone that took the time to write to The Duke and Duchess.” During their trip to Ireland, Kate and Prince William met the staff of organisations working with young people, workers helping those struggling with mental health and performers.

They also met politicians and royal fans, and during a series of poignant engagements, Kate and William highlighted the importance of strengthening the bond between the UK and Ireland. On their first days in Ireland, just a few hours after landing in Dublin, Kate and William visited the Garden of Remembrance and paid their respect to the Irishmen who sacrificed their lives to make their country an independent nation. There, the Cambridges laid a wreath and bowed their head, just like the Queen did in 2011 on her last trip to the city.

Prince William also delivered a powerful speech where he spoke about the Troubles and the difficult relationship between London and Dublin. Speaking during a reception hosted by Tánaiste Simon Coveney in Dublin, William said: “Growing up I remember seeing the troubles that took place, which affected so many people across the UK and Ireland. “This explains why one of the truly profound moments for Catherine and I took place yesterday when we laid a wreath at the Garden of Remembrance. “It was a reminder of the complexity of our shared history, and as my grandmother said during her visit in 2011, ‘our islands have experienced more than their fair share of heartache and turbulence’.